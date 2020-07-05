Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded a high number of COVID-19 recoveries Sunday with 290 patients recovering in a day, the Health and Family Welfare Department informed in a tweet. It further dedicated the surge in recoveries to the ceaseless efforts of the the Covid Warriors who have been at the frontline of fighting the deadly pandemic.

The highest number of recoveries were reported from Cuttack with 16 cases followed by Nabarangpur, Balasore, Sambalpur and Khurda with 16, 15, 11 and 10 cases respectively.

Further, eight cases recovered from Mayurbhanj, six cases each from Keonjhar and Puri, five cases from Jagatsinghpur, three from Nayagarh, two each from Baragarh and Koraput and one each from Jajpur and Sundergarh.

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha stand at 6224.

Notably, as many as 94 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Cuttack district in last 24 hours including 74 new cases only from CMC limits pushing the district’s tally to 813, state health department said Sunday. In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in CMC area, the city administration has announced a complete shutdown in its jurisdiction till July 17.

PNN