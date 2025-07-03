Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Wednesday demanded the immediate arrest of BJP’s Nilgiri MLA Santosh Khatua alleging his involvement in the killing of an elephant and theft of its tusks in Nilgiri area June 15.

Addressing a joint press conference, BJD general secretary and spokesperson Lekhasri Samantasinghar, former minister Jyoti Ranjan Panigrahi, and former MLA Sukanta Nayak claimed that three of the four accused arrested in connection with the case were found hiding in the farmhouse of the BJP MLA. The BJD leaders alleged that the state government was shielding the Nilgiri MLA and demanded his arrest and appropriate action against him for his alleged role in the jumbo’s death and the theft of its tusks. They further alleged that Forest officials have not taken any action against the MLA due to political pressure and a lack of courage.

According to reports, the carcass of a large tusker was discovered by a Forest official near Haduisahi village in Telipad panchayat under Nilgiri block June 15. The tusks had been brutally removed, indicating the elephant was killed for its ivory. “Following an investigation, Forest officials arrested four people allegedly involved in the incident. Of those, the three main accused were apprehended from the farmhouse belonging to the Nilgiri MLA,” the BJD leaders alleged.