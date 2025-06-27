Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD Friday condemned the alleged police excess against journalists, who were officially invited to Puri by the Odisha government to cover Rath Yatra.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty, in a statement, said that the government had arranged a bus to take accredited working journalists from Bhubaneswar to Puri.

“Upon reaching Puri, despite showing their cordon passes and identity cards, the police did not allow journalists to carry out their duties. On the contrary, the police misbehaved and physically assaulted many senior journalists,” Mohanty alleged.

Several journalists including a woman suffered injury and she has to be hospitalised, the BJD leader claimed.

“We demand that the Chief Minister immediately intervene and take action against the officers who caused such chaos during the Rath Yatra,” Mohanty said in a statement.

PTI