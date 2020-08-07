Bhubaneswar: Following the direction of Chief Minister, all government departments are working towards making identified public services available online. The government has set a target to make the services online by October 2, 2020.

To this effect, a few services of Finance, Odia Language & Culture, Sports & Youth Services and Science & Technology have been made online. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has recently reviewed the progress made so far on online delivery of public services.

Services of Sports and Youth services department like pension to indigent sportspersons, facility booking, issuance of ID cards for sportspersons, issue of weight and age certificate for sports persons have already been put online.

Similarly, the booking of mandaps under the department of Odia Language and Literature & Culture has been made online. The department is now developing online data base of artists, singers, writers and poets, sources said.

The public services like processing of pension application, creation of permanent retirement account number (PRAN), bulk disbursement platform for benefit transfer, payment of taxes & dues, e-GPF, online submission of year end surrender under the department of Finance have also been made online.

Science and Technology department has developed online model for Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) map services. This is a G2C service which includes online delivery of administrative and thematic maps prepared through satellite images. The department has also developed differential global positioning system (GPS) and total station based survey techniques as a G2G service.

The Handloom, Textiles & Handicrafts department is in an advanced stage of rolling out online issuance of training certificates.

The departments have been asked to make use of the bulk disbursement platform of Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) for benefit transfer under various schemes.

Chief Secretary has directed the departments to explore various possibilities for utilisation of the multilayer space data repository already generated by ORSAC.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra directed all departments to utilise the online payment portal of government taxes and dues developed by Finance department.