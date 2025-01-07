Bhubaneswar The Odisha government has initiated a series of measures to establish the state as a key aviation hub in India. The Commerce and Transport (C&T) department Monday hosted a high-level stakeholder consultation to discuss the development of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities in the state.

This effort is part of the government’s broader vision to transform Odisha into a leader in aviation, aligning with its “Viksit Odisha” goal focused on innovation, infrastructure, and industrial growth.

The consultation, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, was attended by C&T department principal secretary Usha Padhee, along with prominent industry players such as representatives from GMR Group, Star Air, Safran, Max Aerospace, Pritnee Aerospace, and the MRO Association of India. Senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation also participated in the event.

During the meeting, discussions centered around creating an investor-friendly policy framework to position Odisha as the preferred destination for MRO operators, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and airlines in the eastern region.

The focus was on implementing the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2022 to build the necessary infrastructure and boost the state’s aviation sector.

Padhee highlighted Odisha’s strategic potential, with key airports in Jharsuguda, Bhubaneswar, and Puri being positioned as integral parts of the state’s vision to become a global aviation hub.

She emphasised the state’s competitive advantage, noting its leadership in aluminum production and its established industrial ecosystem, which she said makes the state an ideal location for world-class MRO facilities.

Additionally, Padhee outlined fi nancial incentives, including a 30 per cent capital subsidy for MRO investments, and stressed the importance of skill development programmes to build a qualified workforce.

The state is also collaborating with the government of Singapore to adopt global best practices in aviation and MRO operations, aiming to bring international standards to the state’s aviation ecosystem. This partnership is expected to enhance operational efficiency and serve as a benchmark for the sector across India.

Ahuja underlined Odisha’s proactive approach to policy-making, stating, “Our goal is to establish Odisha as a leader in India’s aviation sector. We are focused on creating policies that support growth, offer incentives, and empower local talent to ensure the long-term success of the industry.”

The consultation also focused on sustainability, global partnerships, and skill development strategies to create a holistic MRO ecosystem in the state. With its strategic location, abundant resources, and progressive policies, Odisha is well-positioned to become a hub for MRO operators, OEMs, and airlines, further enhancing India’s aviation infrastructure.

“With its strategic location, abundant resources, and progressive policies, Odisha is uniquely positioned to become a hub for MRO operators, OEMs, and airlines, strengthening India’s aviation infrastructure and creating employment opportunities,” the state government concluded.

PNN