Hyderabad/Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is making a strong, aspirational presence at Wings India 2026, Asia’s largest civil aviation event, with its dedicated pavilion themed “Odisha Takes Flight”, showcasing the state’s growing role in India’s aviation sector.

At the Odisha Pavilion, visitors are experiencing how the state is building a future-ready, inclusive and investment-friendly aviation ecosystem, driven by progressive policies, expanding regional and international connectivity, focused skilling initiatives and long-term infrastructure planning.

The pavilion highlights Odisha’s vision of “Aviation for All”, showcasing opportunities across airport development, aviation training, drone ecosystem, MRO potential and human capital development, aligned with the state’s long-term roadmap under Viksit Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047.

Adding momentum to the state’s participation, Commerce & Transport department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee participated as a panellist in the “Women in Aviation” Round Table Session, reinforcing Odisha’s commitment to gender-inclusive growth and leadership across the aviation value chain.

Speaking on the occasion, Padhee said that the state is focused on encouraging girls to explore aviation early in their careers and, through the convergence of departments and partners, creating an enabling ecosystem that allows women to enter, grow and lead in the aviation sector.

As part of its skilling-led development approach, the Commerce & Transport department signed two Memoranda of Understanding Wednesday to strengthen aviation training infrastructure in Odisha.

A MoU with M/s Alchemist Aviation will facilitate the establishment of a Flying Training Organisation (FTO) at Dandbose Airport, Mayurbhanj, with an annual training capacity of around 50 pilots.

Another MoU with M/s BonV Aero will enable the setting up of a UAV (Drone) Training and Testing Centre at Rangeilunda Airstrip, Berhampur—the first such facility in the state—capable of training over 100 UAV pilots annually.

Odisha’s aviation development strategy places emphasis on public–private partnership-led infrastructure, coordinated policy support and long-term sustainability to strengthen regional connectivity and promote inclusive growth.

Together, these initiatives reflect the state’s holistic approach to strengthening the aviation value chain through collaboration, people-centric planning and institutional convergence.

Visitors can explore Odisha’s aviation journey at Hall C, Stall No. 25-C, Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, until January 31, during Asia’s largest civil aviation event, themed “Indian Aviation: Paving the Future — from Design to Deployment, Manufacture to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation.”