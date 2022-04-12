Bhubaneswar: After a gap of more than two years, the Odisha government has decided to reopen State Secretariat buildings, Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavel Bhawan and Rajiv Bhawan for public and accredited journalists from April 18.

Home department, Special Secretary P.C. Pradhan has written a letter to all government departments about this decision on Tuesday.

“Keeping in view of the recent pandemic situation and relaxation of Covid related restrictions, the government has been pleased to inform that the reception counter at the Loka Seva Bhawan, Kharavel Bhawan and Rajiv Rhawan will be made fully functional from April 18, 2022 for allowing general public for their grievances and other official work in the Secretariat,” Pradhan said in the letter.

The general public and others can apply for passes through online via link htip://epravesh.odisha.gov.in/ or through mobile app (ePravesh).

Further, Pradhan informed that only accredited journalists will be allowed to enter into the Secretariat from the said date.

The three State headquarters offices were closed down for the public and journalists following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Notably, Opposition BJP and Congress members had demanded entry of journalists into the Secretariat in Odisha Assembly during the recently concluded budget session.

IANS