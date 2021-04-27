Bhubaneswar: Showing solidarity with the states facing liquid medical oxygen (LMO) shortage, during this second wave of COVID-19, Odisha has so far sent 90 tankers carrying 1675.78 metric tonne (MT) of the gas to eight states.

According to the information with the Orissa POST, the states that have received LMO from Odisha are Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

As on April 27, Andhra Pradesh received the highest quantity of the gas, 644.72MT of medical oxygen in 30 tankers, followed by Telangana (324.079MT in 19 tankers), Madhya Pradesh (215.82MT in 15 tankers), Haryana (187.512MT in eight tankers), Uttar Pradesh (114.17MT in seven tankers), Maharashtra (112.06MT in six tankers), Chhattisgarh (61.44MT in four tankers) and Tamil Nadu (15.98MT in one tanker).

These tankers were loaded at oxygen plants in four districts. They are Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Sundargarh (Rourkela).

The lion’s share of medical oxygen – 702.81MT was sent in 37 tankers from Rourkela. A total of 539.92MT, 233.82MT and 199.66MT of medical oxygen were sent in 25, 16 and 12 tankers from Jajpur, Angul and Dhenkanal districts respectively.

PNN