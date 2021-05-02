Bhubaneswar: Showing solidarity with the states facing shortage of medical oxygen, the Odisha government has so far sent 214 tankers carrying 3,964.542 metric tonne (MT) of the life-saving gas to eight states.

The states are Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh has received the highest quantity of 1,347.55MT medical oxygen in 64 tankers, followed by Telangana (1,012.489MT in 60 tankers), Madhya Pradesh (377.52MT in 23 tankers), Haryana (454.592MT in 22 tankers), Uttar Pradesh (309.99MT in 17 tankers), Maharashtra (195.76MT in 12 tankers), Chhattisgarh (168.101MT in 11 tankers) and Tamil Nadu (98.54MT in five tankers).

These tankers were loaded at oxygen plants in four districts. They are Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Sundargarh.

The lion’s share of medical oxygen – 1,570.702MT was sent in 82 tankers from Rourkela in Sundargarh district. A total of 1,239.57MT, 425.02MT and 729.25MT of medical oxygen were sent in 60, 26 and 46 tankers from Jajpur, Angul and Dhenkanal districts respectively.

PNN