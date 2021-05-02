Aradi: In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Bhadrak administration Saturday said that the famous Shaivite shrine Baba Akhandalamani temple at Aradi in the district will remain out of bounds for devotees until further orders.

With Bhadrak district registering 145 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours and remaining over 100 for last few days, the administrative decision was taken to keep the deadly virus at bay, an official said.

According to the official source, darshan of the deity in the temple has been prohibited starting Saturday evening.

However, servitors of the shrine will be allowed entry to perform daily rituals as before, Bhadrak Sub-Collector and Managing Trustee of Akhandalamani temple Pitambar Samal stated.

Notably, Bhadrak district registered 91 new COVID-19 infections April 28, 103 cases as of April 29 and 201 cases as of April 30.

PNN