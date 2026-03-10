Hatadihi: Day after getting thrashed with shoes during a mediation meeting, a primary school headmaster was suspended Monday following allegations of professional misconduct towards a female colleague in Keonjhar district.

Harekrishna Behera, alias Babula, the headmaster of Mithigaon Upper Primary School, was placed on suspension by Block Education Officer (BEO) Rajib Dalei.

The disciplinary action follows Behera’s alleged misbehaviour towards a female teacher Saturday after school hours while the two were alone on the premises. The situation escalated during a subsequent mediation meeting involving the school committee members and village elders.

Witnesses reported that as the matter was being discussed, the female teacher beat up Behera with a shoe. Despite the physical altercation, local reports indicate that the parties initially reached a mutual settlement during the meeting.

The BEO initiated a formal investigation through the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) before issuing the suspension. When contacted, Behera said, “The Hatadihi BEO suspended me Monday and has served the offi cial suspension order.” The incident has sparked local concern regarding the administrative oversight of the Education department.

PNN