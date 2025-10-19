Bhubaneswar: Women receiving annual financial assistance or scholarships of Rs 18,000 or more from any state or central government scheme will reportedly no longer be eligible for benefits under the Odisha government’s ‘Subhadra Yojana’.

To carry out this directive, the Women and Child Development Department has asked the Higher Education Department and the Department of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minorities to furnish detailed information on eligible students.

The Women and Child Development Department has also asked to submit the information in the prescribed format.

Several students have reportedly complained that the scholarships they receive are meant solely for educational expenses and should not be treated as supplementary financial aid. In response to these concerns, the department has sought a detailed verification of beneficiaries’ eligibility under the scheme.

PNN