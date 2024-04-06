Kendrapara: Thousands of devotees from Kendrapara and its neighboring Jajpur district took a holy dip Saturday at the confluence point of three rivers in the Birupa River at Indupur on the occasion of Baruni Snana.

According to locals, every year in the month of Chaitra, the Baruni mela is held at Indupur near the bank of the Birupa River, popularly called Tribeni Sangam, as three rivers – Brahmani, Birupa, and Kelua – converge at this point.

Locals believe that a person will attain salvation and all his/ her wishes will be fulfilled if he/she takes a dip at the Tribeni Sangam on the occasion of Baruni Snana.

Hundreds of women come every year on this occasion to take a dip in the confluence of the three rivers on the occasion of Baruni Snana.

Elaborate arrangements were made at the riverbank to prevent people from drowning in the river and to control any potential law and order situations.

Fire brigade personnel, along with police personnel, were deployed at the riverbank, Pattamundai SDPO Khyamasagar Panda said.

UNI