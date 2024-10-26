Bhubaneswar: Three persons were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman in Odisha’s Naygarh district, police said Saturday.

The incident took place October 20 evening when the woman and her fiancee were returning from the Fategarh Ram Temple, they said.

A group of men allegedly intercepted them near the Pithakhai forest and forcefully took them to the nearby jungle. There, they gang-raped her, while holding her fiancee at knife-edge, according to the FIR lodged October 24.

The accused persons also filmed the horror and uploaded a video of it on social media. The video has since gone viral, it said.

“The police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of the woman. Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW&CW) Inspector General S Shyni has been supervising the case,” said a statement issued by Odisha Police Headquarters.

PTI