Jagatsinghpur/Balasore: The campaign for the by-poll to Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly Constituencies in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur and Balasore district respectively has gained momentum with the three major political parties leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. The Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) — are touring these areas to garner support for their respective candidates.

The ruling party BJD has launched a door-to-door campaign for candidate Bijay Sankar Das. Mainstream leaders including Pratap jena , Raghunandan Das, Sanjay Dasburma have been addressing several meetings for the party’s candidate at Raghunathpur block in Tirtol constituency.

Similarly, BJP has also started gathering the support of the denizens of Raghunathpur block for the candidate of respective Assembly seat Raj Kishore Behera with sustainable development of the constituency as the party’s chief agenda in the manifesto for the ensuing polls.

Meanwhile, Congress Himanshu Bhusan Mallick along with State party in-charge Chellakumar has launched a campaign to seek support of the voters ahead of the poll.

On the other hand, CPI candidate Bijay Kumar Bhoi also started a door-to-door campaign.

Notably, the by elections will take place November 3 and the results of the by-polls will be declared November 10.