Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to built up with seven oxygen plants very soon so that the state doesn’t face any crisis in the future. The plants will be built in collaboration National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and DRDO at Jharsuguda, Boudh, Koraput, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Cuttack and Bhadrak districts. NHAI, AGM, RN Panda said construction of the plants have already started in Cuttack and Boudh districts.

The plant in Cuttack district is being set up at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Center in Cuttack. In case of the six other places, the plants will be built at the district headquarters hospitals, it was learnt.

A stipulated time frame has been earmarked for the project. Once completed, the plants will generate 1,000 litres per minute (LPM) and the hospitals will be supplied with oxygen through pipelines.

Sources said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is setting up these plants and NHAI is looking after the civil and electrical works.

PNN