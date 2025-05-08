Bhubaneswar: Odisha will observe Mental Health Week across all schools, colleges, and health institutions, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced Tuesday. The initiative aims to raise awareness about emotional well-being and combat the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Speaking at the Illness to Wellness Awareness Summit on Mental Health & Wellness organised by the Illness to Wellness Foundation (IWF), Parida said, “Good mental health helps individuals overcome challenges and move forward in life.” She highlighted that mental illnesses aren’t limited to clinically defined disorders and emphasised the need to normalise discussions around them.

Parida raised concerns over increasing mental health issues among the youth. Citing a 2025 study by NIMHANS and international researchers, she said one in ten students experienced suicidal thoughts in 2024, with over a third attempting suicide. “We cannot let this situation prevail. Early intervention is key, particularly in addressing stress, anxiety, and behavioural issues among students,” she added. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, the guest of honour, noted that mental health concerns, once seen mostly in urban and student populations, are now affecting rural and tribal communities.

To promote wellness among school children, the state has introduced 75 traditional and indigenous games into the curriculum. IWF advisory council chairman Anil Rajput praised the Odisha government’s proactive steps, expressing hope that such efforts would inspire broader national action on mental health.