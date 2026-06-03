Bhubaneswar: In a major decision aimed at ensuring smooth and uninterrupted functioning of government operations, Odisha government has decided to make advance payments to petrol pumps for fuel (petrol/diesel) used by government vehicles. Finance Department has formally communicated the decision.

According to department, government will pay petrol pumps in advance for the estimated fuel requirement of government vehicles for the next two months. The move is intended to ensure that government vehicles do not face any disruption in operations due to fuel-related issues.

The decision comes amid growing uncertainty over crude oil supplies and prices due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. To prevent any adverse impact on government services and administrative functioning, the state government has taken this precautionary measure as part of its preparedness strategy.