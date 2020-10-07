Bhubaneswar: Lauding the work done by Covid warriors to control the spread of the virus, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday announced that the government will provide compensation to the family members of Covid warriors who died on the line of duty.

While holding a high-level meeting to review Covid management through video conferencing, Naveen made the announcement.

It is to be noted that the Central government has announced Rs 50 lakh compassionate assistance to the families of the martyred warriors. Accordingly, the state government has sent a list of 60 warriors, who died on the line of duty, to the Centre.

However, the Union government has agreed to help only one martyr. Naveen said the state government will draw the attention of the Union government in this regard.

Stating that Covid protocol has now been made more standardised now, he said it is time to improve the health condition of people recovering from Covid.

As 78 per cent of Covid patients in the state are currently under home isolation, the Chief Minister advised the senior officials to contact the patients over phone.

The CM asked officials to check on the patients lodged in Covid Centres and ask for their well-being.

Naveen emphasised on the need to focus on anti-viral drugs. Naveen expressed satisfaction that the number of cured patients in the state now exceeds two lakhs. The state’s recovery rate is 85 per cent, while the national recovery rate is 89 per cent.

In the last eight months, 36 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which 6.75 per cent have tested positive.

The CM urged the people to be more vigilant and strictly abide by the Covid rules as the festive season is approaching. In addition, the Chief Minister advised the administration to continue regular awareness campaign on Covid regulations and drug use.