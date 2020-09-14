Bhubaneswar: With the pandemic having ruined the state’s as well as nation’s economy, the government has started preparing for a supplementary budget to be presented in the Assembly during its winter session. Laying down details of the proposals, the finance department has asked administrative departments to submit their proposals by October 12.

“Covid-19 has posed challenges in every sphere of our life. The state is fighting the pandemic with all its resources with a “life above rest” approach. The fight appears longer, which would require higher expenditure. However, the strategic lockdown and shutdown to contain the pandemic has adversely affected the economic activities and revenue realization. National and state economies are likely to contract during 2020-21. Thus, there would be a resource shortfall both on account of central transfer as well as own revenues,” Finance Secretary AK Meena said in a letter to all departments.

Meena said that it would not be possible to make substantive provisions under any unit in absence of adequate resource back up except for priority sectors. Therefore, the supplementary budget will re-prioritize the annual budget in which departments would be allowed to augment the provision in one unit only by locating equivalent savings in some other units, he said.

All departments were asked to make realistic assessments of their requirements. Focus will be given to health sector. Besides, social security transfers, employment, creation of livelihood opportunities, protecting vulnerable sections, agriculture, MSMEs as well as industries would be given importance.