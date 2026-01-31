Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra Saturday announced a new initiative aimed at enhancing the safety and mobility of women commuters in Bhubaneswar.

The state government plans to introduce the “Subhadra Bus” service in the city, exclusively for women passengers and operated by trained women drivers. The move is seen as a significant step toward gender empowerment in public transportation.

Speaking to reporters, Mahapatra said the buses will prioritise the safety and comfort of women passengers. “Subhadra Bus will be a dedicated service for women, run entirely by trained women drivers,” he said. “It is a step toward safe and more inclusive urban transport.”

The buses will be equipped with modern security features, including CCTV cameras and emergency systems, to ensure safe travel for women commuters.