Bhubaneswar: In an aim to enhance security of women and children while traveling in buses and other public transport vehicles, the state government has decided to put online vehicle movement tracking system in place so that it can reach to the vehicle in case of emergency.

“The online tracking system will ensure safety of passengers. We will implement it soon,” State Transport and Commerce Minister Padmanabha Behera said here Wednesday.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways earlier had mandated vehicle location tracking (VLT) device and emergency buttons be fitted in all public service vehicles with effect from April 1, 2018. Later, the deadline was extended January 1, 2019.

However, many states including Odisha have not implemented it till now due to fund constraints. Therefore, the Centre has decided to fund for the project under Nirbhaya Framework with an assistance of `332 crore.