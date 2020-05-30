Chariot construction underway for upcoming Rath Yatra in Puri
People buying masks in Bhubaneswar
Safety goes for a toss as migrants rush for their homes
Vendors await customers in Cuttack as life limps back to normalcy
About 300 teachers sing ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ at Capital High School in Bhubaneswar
Hundreds gather to sing ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ in front of Srimandir in Puri
Policemen sing ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ at Commissionerate Police headquarters in Bhubaneswar
OrissaPOST Editor, CEO and staff sing ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ in honour of COVID-19 warriors