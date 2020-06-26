Mirage on PMG road in Bhubaneswar
A woman sits dangerously atop a loading rickshaw in Bhubaneswar
Mahanadi floodwaters at Jobra anicut
Cuttack collector Bhawani Shankar Chayani inaugurates ‘sanitiser tunnel’ set up at district collectorate
There is growing anger against China in the country. The anti-China rage gets reflected in countrywide calls to jettison Chinese...
District forest officers and rangers are not trained in ecology. Ecology means the interrelationship of all things – what happens...
Prevention is better than cure. Prevention involves advance preparations. With defence minister Rajnath Singh reaching Russia Tuesday, his aim is...
India's foreign policy framework and initiatives need a huge course correction. India is losing friends as in the case of...