A man fishing in Kuakhai River at Cuttack
Immersion ceremony of Goddess Durga at various places in Cuttack
Women celebrating ‘Sindura Khela’ ritual at Gadagadia Ghat in Cuttack
India’s electoral system, run by the Election Commission of India, is one of the world’s wonders. It was not too...Read more
Politicians are loath to let a favourite babu go off into retirement. They find ways to bring them back into...Read more
Vegetable prices have gone through the roof. So much so, that an average middle-class consumer has been forced to cut...Read more
When I was growing up in army cantonments, meat was on our table every day. It was taken for granted...Read more
Leave a Reply