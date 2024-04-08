Members of ‘Utkala Sammilani’ pay floral tribute to Gangadhar Meher in Bhubaneswar
Odissi dancers perform at Bhubaneswar’s Suchana Bhawan during ‘Utkal Ratna Pratibha Samman Samaroh’ event
Suggest A Correction
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s latest remarks may be perceived as India’s acknowledgement of assassinations by its intelligence operatives on foreign...Read more
Bangladesh is ‘partly free’ in the Freedom House report of 2024. India and also Pakistan are also classified in the...Read more
In the wake of recent directives from the Election Commission, a whirlwind of controversy has swept through Haryana. Just days...Read more
In an unexpected turn of events Turkey sends a signal to autocratic rulers of the world that they should not...Read more