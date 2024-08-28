CMC demolishes Sankarpur Badambadi Puja Mandap entrance in Cuttack
AITUC activists protest at PMG Square in Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
The medieval darkness that descended on Afghanistan three years ago due to the hasty withdrawal of US forces that resulted...Read more
In the second sign of disunity between the BJP-led NDA government and one of its key allies, a senior Janata...Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to war-ravaged Ukraine, about six weeks after his visit to Russia came under severe flak...Read more
While we are going to Ukraine and Poland to end violence around the world, it is instructive to see what...Read more