Ahead of Cuttack’s ‘Bali Jatra,’ artisans prepare various decorative items for the festivities
Suggest A Correction
The 16th United Nations Biodiversity Conference, also known as COP16, held in Cali, Colombia, ended abruptly on 2 November 2024...Read more
The United Nations Security Council has 15 members: five permanent and 10 elected. India has been a non-permanent member of...Read more
A recent video of IAS officer Tina Dabi bowing repeatedly to BJP leader Satish Poonia has gone viral, sparking a...Read more
It’s now over two and half years since Russia invaded Ukraine and the war between the two countries is now...Read more