District-level Republic Day celebrated at Talabania Ground in Puri
State-level Republic Day parade held at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
Acounterfactual is thinking about something that might have happened but did not happen. As we celebrate yet another Republic Day, there...Read more
Argentina has sparked a global conversation with its decision to introduce a mandatory ‘suitability test’ for 40,000 public servants, a...Read more
The conspicuous presence of the three American tycoons – Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos – in the forefront...Read more
Even before his inauguration as US President for the second term 20 January, Donald Trump had scored two big wins...Read more