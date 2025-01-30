Visitors flock to Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha-2025 Expo as it opens to public at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar
Annual Cultural Music Programme held by Delight Entertain at Bhanja Kala Mandap in Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
Not only is Donald Trump back in the White House, but the far right is poised to occupy the Austrian...Read more
When US President Donald Trump unveiled his government’s plan for big investment for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and...Read more
Eighty years ago, on 27 January 1945, the concentration and extermination camp known as Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by the Soviet...Read more
Acounterfactual is thinking about something that might have happened but did not happen. As we celebrate yet another Republic Day, there...Read more