Khandagiri Mela begins in Bhubaneswar
Artistes perform a scene from the play ‘Chitra Pratima’ during Bagdebi Nataka Utsav at Bhubaneswar’s Rabindra Mandap
Suggest A Correction
Palestinians are returning home to northern Gaza, though hardly any structure of their homes still stands. Their hospitals, schools and...Read more
Aglobal trade war seems to have been switched on. US President Donald Trump has just done what he had been...Read more
There are two big ideas that India’s Prime Minister is committed to, and this commitment of his has shown itself...Read more
The Union Cabinet’s new Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) has set tongues wagging. Touted as a clever blend of the Old...Read more