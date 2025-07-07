Horseman rides his cart through rain-soaked streets of Bhubaneswar, Monday
Suggest A Correction
Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh’s candid revelations about Operation Sindoor at a FICCI event ‘New...Read more
The BJP’s constitution (Article 3) says, “Integral Humanism shall be the philosophy of the party.” The party’s membership form has...Read more
India’s espionage architecture is quietly shifting. The appointment of Parag Jain as the new chief of RAW comes at a...Read more
Revolting against oppression and seeking freedom is ingrained in human nature, something that a repressive regime finds out sooner or...Read more