Transatlantic D_Rift
Afissure seems to have appeared in the decades-old alliance between Europe and the United States. This drifting apart is visible...Read more
In the decade that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideology took control in India, things did not stand still elsewhere. In...Read more
Something curious happened in Delhi’s bureaucratic circles last week. The government announced the empanelment of 42 officers for Joint Secretary...Read more
Democracy is under threat around the world, but not because dictators are overthrowing elected governments and seizing power. While authoritarian...Read more