Students share light moments on sidelines of a conference themed ‘Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation from Tribal Communities’ at Regional Museum of Natural History in Bhubaneswar
Odissi dancers perform during ‘Guru Pankaj Utsav’ at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar
Conference on ‘Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation from Tribal Communities’ at Regional Museum of Natural History in Bhubaneswar
Australia’s Consul General in Kolkata, HE Hugh Boylan, visits CSIR-IMMT in Bhubaneswar
A scene from play ‘Shagadia’ staged at Bhanja Kala Mandap in Bhubaneswar
IRB, OSAP, Fireman, PMT driver aspirants stage protest demanding age extension
‘Sunya Ganthi’ was seen in ‘Patitapabana’ of Jagannath Temple in Puri
Mortal remains of renowned Odia poet and former bureaucrat Ramakanta Rath consigned to flames with full state honors at Swargadwar in Puri
Waste pile up along Mahanadi riverbank near Jobra Anicut in Cuttack
Terracotta water pots displayed for sale along roadside near Barabati Stadium in Cuttack
Members of ‘Odisha Rajya Asha Karmi Sangh’ stage protest near Cuttack District Collector’s office
Idols arranged for sale in Cuttack’s Nayasarak area ahead of a traditional puja performed by Marwari women after Holi
