Odissi dancers perform at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar
Rescue personnel search Kathajodi River in Cuttack after an engineer drowned, another went missing while bathing
Suggest A Correction
The historian Max Hastings described the Second World War as primarily the death grapple between two gargantuan monsters — Adolf...Read more
Hostilities between India and Pakistan have ceased, for the moment, but when your neighbour has a history of lobbing more...Read more
The outcome of any war between two unequal forces could be predictable – maybe the stronger side wins and the...Read more
I t is of great significance that Robert Francis Prevost, who has succeeded Pope Francis, repeated the word ‘peace’ ten...Read more