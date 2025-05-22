Actors perform at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar to mark National Theatre Festival
Congress launches 24-hour dharna at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar demanding 27 per cent reservation for SEBC
Members of Aanchalika Surakhya Mancha stage protest against Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das at Rajmahal Square
Draft document of National Education Policy-2025 unveiled at Lohia Academy in Bhubaneswar
Workshop on child protection and legal provisions takes place at Police Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar
Shwetapadma Sangeetalaya Cultural Trust organises Summer Festival at Geeta Govinda Sadan in Bhubaneswar
Drain construction remains incomplete for nearly two months at Sarvodayapur near Rajabagicha in Cuttack
82nd Kalinga Bharati Bhanja Jayanti Week celebrated at Bhanja Mandap in Cuttack
