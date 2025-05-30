Chariot construction work underway at Rath Khala in Cuttack’s Chandini Chowk area
A scene from play ‘Chaitu’ staged at Janata Ranga Mancha in Cuttack
Suggest A Correction
The way things are moving in Bangladesh, especially during the past few days after a closed-door meeting between the country’s...Read more
As the saying goes, “better late than never.” It is good that US President Donald Trump has realised, though late,...Read more
In a disconcerting development that could pose a serious threat to India’s strategic interests, Afghanistan has decided to join the...Read more
The project of democracy is essentially about the liberty of the individual. Adherence to social mores and cultural values can...Read more