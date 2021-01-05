BMC demolishes makeshift shops from footpaths in Bhubaneswar
A medicine shop inside Capital Hospital of Bhubaneswar being demolished
China is steadfastly reorganising its military might to advance its agenda of becoming the number one economic power of the...Read more
The government of India has recently proposed a draft law to raise legal age for smoking to 21 years from...Read more
One of the many globally measured indicators that India has fallen in since 2014 is the Fragile States Index. Previously...Read more
The Election Commission has already started gearing up for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections due in May 2021, starting with...Read more
Leave a Reply