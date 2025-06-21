Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attends International Yoga Day celebration at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar
The Modi government has recently relaxed its rules for selecting joint secretaries to encourage more IAS officers to take on...Read more
The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran has plunged the Middle East into deeper turmoil, with ramifications stretching far beyond...Read more
The people of South Korea have shown their maturity as votaries of democracy by recently gifting a landslide victory to...Read more
For decades, current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been warning about the “existential threat” that a nuclear-armed Iran poses...Read more