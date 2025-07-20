Kanwariyas crowd Cuttack’s Gadagadia Ghat on Mahanadi River to collect water to carry for offering at Shiva shrines
Suggest A Correction
The BJP is seen today as a corporate-friendly political party, and this is the view held by both the party’s...Read more
There was a time when “superannuation” meant something. Now it’s just the date you pencil in until the next extension...Read more
Freedom of speech and expression is the soul of democracy and to rob an individual of that fundamental right is...Read more
US President Donald Trump is opening new theatres of his global tariff war. This appears to be a strategy he...Read more