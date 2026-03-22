Orissa POST – Odisha’s No.1 English Daily
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I want Iran to win. What does win mean? Iran defines it in the following way: The United States of...Read moreDetails
Now and then, public policy produces a decision so baffling that you instinctively read the news twice. The rollback of...Read moreDetails
Protests by thousands of pro-democracy activists in Leh and Kargil districts on 16 March, demanding, among other things, statehood for...Read moreDetails
The ongoing war between the US-Israel combine and Iran has unexpectedly turned out to be a windfall for Russia. In...Read moreDetails