Heavy rain lashes Bhubaneswar
35-year-old man was swept away in an overflowing drain near Vani Vihar in Bhubaneswar, prompting an intensive search by ODRAF personnel
The Haryana government’s bid to secure a second one-year extension for Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi is about more than administrative...Read moreDetails
Online users nowadays are faced with clever scams, harassment, bullying, blackmail, extortion and grooming or honey trapping schemes on a...Read moreDetails
The European Union has lent itself to criticism for a controversial meeting of its officials with Taliban representatives in Brussels...Read moreDetails
A nation remembers its wars not only through victories but also through the names of those who never returned to...Read moreDetails