Artists perform during the ‘Smrutire Smrutire Abhula Geeta’ programme, organised by Cine Critics Association at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar
By Dilip Cherian The Uttarakhand government’s decision to clear whistleblower forest officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi for a possible deputation to the...Read moreDetails
After numerous hiccups, threats and counter-threats exchanged between US President Donald Trump and Iran’s top leadership, the US and Iran...Read moreDetails
The fate of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose popularity rating had been alarmingly dipping, was sealed the moment Andy...Read moreDetails
In a disconcerting new report, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that almost every child in India is...Read moreDetails