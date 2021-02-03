Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates LED streetlight system on Cuttack-Puri bypass in Bhubaneswar
People in Myanmar woke up February 1 to see the country’s hybrid democracy suffer a body blow with the generals...Read more
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman read out her 10,500 worded Budget 2021-22 speech in slightly over 100 minutes. Media has labeled...Read more
The wounds inflicted on the agitating farmers during their tractor march to the capital on Republic Day are fresh and...Read more
This will be the Modi government’s eighth budget. We are told that gross domestic product of goods and services this...Read more
Leave a Reply