Scorching heat, humidity disrupt normal life in capital city
Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo and others pay tribute to Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Narayan Dev at his death anniversary observance in Odisha Assembly
BJD stages protest at Master Canteen Square against fuel price hike
Students of Utkal University of Culture stage Greek tragedy “Oedipus” during national theatre festival organised by Bidyakanak Srujanusthana at Rabindra Mandap
People pay floral tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister Biren Mitra at Biren Mitra Park in Cuttack on his death anniversary
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