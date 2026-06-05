Butterfly exhibition organised by the Regional Museum of Natural History on World Environment Day in Bhubaneswar
A man pours water into plastic pot, placed on a tree, for birds to drink during the scorching summer heat in Bhubaneswar
Odissi music guru Ramahari Das felicitated with ‘Mahaguru Samman’ during a programme organised by Alapa Cultural Trust at Guru Kelucharan Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar
Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, MLA Babu Singh, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, among other dignitaries, participate in plantation drive at Hatiasuni on World Environment Day in Bhubaneswar
Debashish Samantaray files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha by-election in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and senior BJP leaders
Athletes compete during 72nd Odisha State Senior Athletics Meet organised by Odisha Athletics Association at Reserve Police Ground in Buxi Bazaar, Cuttack
Inaugural ceremony of first edition of zonal-level CM Kabaddi Championship at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack
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