Bhubaneswar continues to be the hottest city in India as it records a maximum day temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius.
In 2020, the Modi government decided to improve India’s standing on various indices that showed a deterioration in governance. These...Read more
A coalition alliance government creates its own special dynamics, which affects the bureaucracy uniquely. In Maharashtra, which has a three-party...Read more
Petrol and diesel prices have been relentlessly rising over the past few months. Petrol currently sells at over Rs100 per...Read more
Artificial insemination (AI) of cattle is widely practiced in countries with intensive cattle production. In 2017, the National Dairy Plan...Read more
Leave a Reply