The SBI Main Branch at Unit I, Bhubaneswar sealed for 48 hours over COVID-19 scare.
A sudden spell of heavy rainfall surprised Bhubaneswar and its suburbs on the Eve of Easter Sunday.
The SBI Main Branch at Unit I, Bhubaneswar sealed for 48 hours over COVID-19 scare.
A sudden spell of heavy rainfall surprised Bhubaneswar and its suburbs on the Eve of Easter Sunday.
I finished writing a book called the ‘Price of the Modi Years’ a few days ago. It should be published...Read more
Wonder why key appointments in the public sector are held up? Here’s a clue. The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB)...Read more
Reports about our neighbours encroaching on our territories by offering blandishments to people of border villages are dime a dozen...Read more
Even though people have been vegetarian for centuries (Confucious, Plato, Jesus and his brother John, Leonardo da Vinci and Einstein...Read more
Leave a Reply