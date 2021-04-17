Biju Patnaik’s death anniversary being observed at various places in Odisha
Long queue of beneficiaries at Aahar centre on Capital Hospital premises in Bhubaneswar
In September last year, the Modi sarkar gave the go-ahead to its most ambitious bid to reform the bureaucracy –...Read more
Edoardo Campanella The COVID-19 pandemic has damaged the stock of physical and human capital. Firms have postponed or cancelled investment...Read more
Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that is found in all the cells in your body. Your body needs cholesterol...Read more
The spectacle of hundreds of thousands of people congregating at Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on the occasion...Read more
Leave a Reply