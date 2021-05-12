Day-8 of lockdown in Bhubaneswar
Denizens violate social distancing norms at a fish shop near Sayeed Seminary in Cuttack
Cops check ID cards at Madhupatna Square in Cuttack to enforce lockdown guidelines
At a time when India is fast turning into a crematorium due to the fury of the second wave of...Read more
The Centre seems to have lost its direction and priorities in battling the COVID-19 pandemic forcing millions to run helplessly...Read more
History is a tricky entity. It is essentially a record of past events, as observed by an individual or a...Read more
The world is worried about its Vishwaguru as our mismanagement of corona has become a global story. The Institute for...Read more
